Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 289.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $30.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.25. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $36.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.51.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $174.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.90 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 33.15%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Community Banks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

