Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,773,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 654.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 110,220 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 69,230 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

JHG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

JHG opened at $41.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.43. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $42.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.50%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

