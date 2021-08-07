Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,640 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,856 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $881,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,116,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,122,000 after buying an additional 247,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of PDM opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 1.05. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.68%. Equities analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

