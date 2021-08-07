Clean Yield Group Takes $40,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,043,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,163,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 65.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 52,152 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the first quarter worth $92,000.

SMB stock opened at $18.07 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $18.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.07.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

