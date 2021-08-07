471 Shares in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Bought by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 471 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.09.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $114.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $117.65.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 26.67%. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,283,592 shares in the company, valued at $126,985,756.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,572,685 shares of company stock worth $227,589,751 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

