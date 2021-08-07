Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 2,023.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoPro during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of GoPro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoPro during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GoPro during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. GoPro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -91.73 and a beta of 1.19. GoPro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $203.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $49,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 275,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,353.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $2,044,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,522.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 498,197 shares of company stock valued at $5,337,487 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

