Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $29,000 Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Heritage Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLTW opened at $215.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.79. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $179.31 and a twelve month high of $271.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.27%.

WLTW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. MKM Partners raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.56.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

