Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,569 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,232 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 1,489.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NWBI shares. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 92,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,736. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David M. Tullio acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $56,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,538. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,339 shares of company stock worth $18,594. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $13.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.64. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.68.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 10.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.39%.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

