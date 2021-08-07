iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $80.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $82.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

