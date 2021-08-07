Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $212,000 in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of BM Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in BM Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BM Technologies in the first quarter worth $122,000. 30.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMTX opened at $11.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.96. BM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $18.35.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $24.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of BM Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of BM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

