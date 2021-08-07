Virtu Financial LLC Invests $165,000 in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 106,659 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAC. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in SeaChange International during the first quarter worth $296,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SeaChange International by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 46,181 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SeaChange International by 59.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 45,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

In other SeaChange International news, Chairman Robert M. Pons acquired 100,000 shares of SeaChange International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 507,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,283.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEAC shares. Aegis initiated coverage on SeaChange International in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ SEAC opened at $1.06 on Friday. SeaChange International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The company has a market cap of $51.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 95.93% and a negative return on equity of 43.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SeaChange International, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; MediaMaker, an OTT video cloud platform that enables operators, broadcasters, media companies, and content owners to ingest, manage, monetize, and distribute their content across networks and devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

