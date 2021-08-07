Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 39,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.36% of Vyant Bio as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $839,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $764,000. 2.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vyant Bio stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. Vyant Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.50.

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter. Vyant Bio had a negative net margin of 230.73% and a negative return on equity of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter.

In other Vyant Bio news, Director R John Fletcher acquired 30,300 shares of Vyant Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $101,808.00. Also, CEO John A. Roberts acquired 7,440 shares of Vyant Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $25,147.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,156.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 54,781 shares of company stock worth $184,951 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

About Vyant Bio

Vyant Bio, Inc operates as a biotechnology drug discovery company. The company, through its subsidiary, StemoniX, develops and manufactures at-scale human induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cell-derived neural and cardiac screening platforms for drug discovery and development. StemoniX, through collaborations with drug discovery organizations, tests compounds in-house, creates cell-based disease models, and operationalizes custom human iPSC-derived disease models for high-throughput screening.

