Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $170,000 Investment in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Siebert Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 69,872 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial during the 1st quarter worth $465,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 395.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 43,439 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the period. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SIEB opened at $4.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.42. The company has a market cap of $131.70 million, a P/E ratio of 30.07 and a beta of -0.62. Siebert Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $18.50.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $18.92 million during the quarter.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. It offers discount brokerage services, including traditional trading through a broker on the telephone or through the Internet to retail clients; securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; retail customer services; and various value added services, such as access to account information.

