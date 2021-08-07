Virtu Financial LLC Takes $176,000 Position in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFTRU)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFTRU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LFTRU. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lefteris Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $512,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lefteris Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Lefteris Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in Lefteris Acquisition by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 129,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Lefteris Acquisition by 648.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period.

LFTRU stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.07.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

