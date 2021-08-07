Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 80.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 33.7% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSK stock opened at $188.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $210.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRSK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.67.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,069,499.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,800.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $84,785.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,972 shares in the company, valued at $6,841,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,277 shares of company stock worth $6,448,452 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

