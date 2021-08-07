State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires Shares of 57,200 Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 437,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 36,475 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 69,231 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 45,032 shares during the period. 24.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $5.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $755.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.35. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $7.83.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a negative net margin of 2,121.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 21,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $178,209.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 340,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,159.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UUUU. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday. Noble Financial raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Fuels has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

