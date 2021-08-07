Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Stake in 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of 180 Life Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in 180 Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $36,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in 180 Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 180 Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $857,000. 8.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATNF opened at $7.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.38. 180 Life Sciences Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $13.05.

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of drug candidates in the areas of inflammatory diseases, fibrosis, and pain. Its product development platforms in Phase IIb/III clinical trials include Fibrosis and Anti-TNF platform, which focuses on fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factors; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are man-made derivatives of CBD; and a7nAChR platform, which focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

