Millennium Management LLC Trims Stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 65.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 125,765 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $5,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRKS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,265,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 814,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,494,000 after acquiring an additional 429,995 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,718,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,284,000 after acquiring an additional 426,404 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,017,000 after acquiring an additional 341,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $98,296.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,631,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,973 shares of company stock valued at $4,842,566. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

BRKS stock opened at $85.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 68.18 and a beta of 1.94. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.65 and a 12-month high of $108.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.76.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BRKS shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

