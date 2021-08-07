Virtu Financial LLC Invests $188,000 in Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 139,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SFET. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Safe-T Group by 25,705.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 732,077 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Safe-T Group in the first quarter worth about $741,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Safe-T Group by 32.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 14,145 shares in the last quarter. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFET opened at $1.30 on Friday. Safe-T Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36.

Safe-T Group Ltd. engages in the provision of zero trust access solutions. Its products include ZoneZero – Perimeter Access, ZoneZero SDP, ZoneZero VPN, ZoneZero MFA, and Secure File Access. The company was founded by Avi Ben David, Shachar Daniel, Amir Mizhar, and Eitan Bremler in October 1989 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituach, Israel.

