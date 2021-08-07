Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 82.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,426,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 642,559 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $5,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,993,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,096,000 after purchasing an additional 201,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,593,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,115 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 5.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,571,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,446,000 after purchasing an additional 361,893 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,026.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,690,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,631,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 177,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

NEX opened at $3.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $5.84.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 48.49%. The firm had revenue of $292.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.98.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

