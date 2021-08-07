Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 1,814.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,743 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.37% of Stewart Information Services worth $5,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the first quarter valued at $406,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the first quarter valued at $1,099,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 226.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 14,030 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 104.4% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 304,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,864,000 after acquiring an additional 155,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 3.2% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 60,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:STC opened at $58.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.06. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $62.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.31. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.79%.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

