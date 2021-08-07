Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Cut to $125.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.22.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $101.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.00. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $77.57 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $63,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 794.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at about $518,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,543,000 after acquiring an additional 101,683 shares during the last quarter.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

