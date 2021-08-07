Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neuronetics, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It focused on designing, developing, and marketing products for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System(R), is the transcranial magnetic stimulation treatment for depressive disorder. Neuronetics, Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

Get Neuronetics alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on STIM. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

NASDAQ:STIM opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a current ratio of 12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $226.86 million, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 2.64. Neuronetics has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $22.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.38.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 49.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Neuronetics will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 50,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $685,019.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,488,495.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William Andrew Macan sold 2,591 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $37,854.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 210,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,273.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,883. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Neuronetics by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Neuronetics by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Neuronetics by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 379,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 208,985 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Neuronetics in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Neuronetics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,701,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neuronetics (STIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.