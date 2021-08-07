GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) PT Raised to $108.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Wedbush from $92.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.86% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.08.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $71.59 on Thursday. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $68.66 and a twelve month high of $93.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.38.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. The business had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,852. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $264,296.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,014 shares of company stock worth $352,963. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,305,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in GoDaddy by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 92,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in GoDaddy by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in GoDaddy by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,465,000 after buying an additional 23,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.