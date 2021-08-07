Clean Yield Group Buys New Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,350 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BK. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 25,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 8,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 193,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 44,357 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 512,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BK shares. Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. decreased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.21.

NYSE BK opened at $53.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.51. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $53.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.08.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

