AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 71.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,513 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 5.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in AptarGroup by 25,900.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 162,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,245,000 after acquiring an additional 161,877 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth $30,143,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ATR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. William Blair lowered AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.17.

In other news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $219,731.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,587.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $6,196,147.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,474,218.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $128.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.36. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.34 and a 1 year high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.76%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

