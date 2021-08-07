D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,422 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,297 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,292,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,173,000 after purchasing an additional 224,571 shares during the period. Towle & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 854,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,824,000 after purchasing an additional 163,720 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 529,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,285,000 after purchasing an additional 167,162 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 527,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 180,723 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 519,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,060,000 after purchasing an additional 148,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

STRL opened at $22.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.69. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $637.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 3.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

