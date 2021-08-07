Morgan Stanley Purchases 24,957 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $26,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 61.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $2,769,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $5,270,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 74.4% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 42.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPWR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.11.

Shares of MPWR opened at $461.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.62 and a fifty-two week high of $470.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.59.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.22, for a total transaction of $186,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,028.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.40, for a total transaction of $509,836.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,543 shares in the company, valued at $50,442,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,654 shares of company stock valued at $23,105,830 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

