Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 70,720 Shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) by 56.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 70,720 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Del Taco Restaurants were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,308,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,114,000 after buying an additional 247,918 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 994,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after buying an additional 42,157 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after buying an additional 268,434 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 646,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after buying an additional 19,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 621,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after buying an additional 51,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

TACO stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.69. The firm has a market cap of $315.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

TACO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Del Taco Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of June 9, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TACO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO).

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.