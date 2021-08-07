Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Insider Geevy Sk Thomas Sells 18,572 Shares of Stock

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

JWN opened at $36.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.32. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.98, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.41. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

JWN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered Nordstrom from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

