Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Insider Geevy Sk Thomas Sells 18,572 Shares of Stock

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
JWN opened at $36.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.32. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.98, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.41. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.38.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.
About Nordstrom
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.
