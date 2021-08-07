Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) President Ronald J. Forest Sells 10,000 Shares

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) President Ronald J. Forest sold 10,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $699,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ronald J. Forest also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of Matson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $169,900.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of Matson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $163,150.00.

Shares of MATX opened at $71.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.78 and a 12-month high of $79.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.91.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. Matson had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 13.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Matson in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Matson in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Matson by 64.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 879 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Matson by 55.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Matson by 65.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

