Scout Investments Inc. Sells 128 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $13,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,191,000 after acquiring an additional 47,752 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,387,000 after buying an additional 83,615 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 906,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,630,000 after purchasing an additional 49,461 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,972,000 after purchasing an additional 18,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total value of $277,002.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 653,703 shares in the company, valued at $353,666,397.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 6,999 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.62, for a total value of $4,840,648.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,424 shares of company stock worth $35,969,951 in the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Guggenheim downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.20.

IDXX stock opened at $685.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $58.29 billion, a PE ratio of 81.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $635.48. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $347.54 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.