Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson Sells 7,542 Shares

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson sold 7,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total value of $802,016.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,645.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $105.96 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $66.41 and a twelve month high of $111.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.35, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,990,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,151,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,730,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,777,000 after buying an additional 1,283,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,377,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,415,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,232.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,059,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,511,000 after purchasing an additional 979,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HZNP. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.09.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

