Gas2Grid Limited (ASX:GGX) Insider Patrick Yue Sells 203,626,707 Shares

Gas2Grid Limited (ASX:GGX) insider Patrick Yue sold 203,626,707 shares of Gas2Grid stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00), for a total value of A$407,253.41 ($290,895.30).

Patrick Yue also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Patrick Yue bought 691,217,706 shares of Gas2Grid stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$2,073,653.12 ($1,481,180.80).

Gas2Grid Company Profile

Gas2Grid Limited operates as the petroleum exploration company in Australia, the Philippines, and France. The company holds a 100% interest in the Service Contract 44 covering an area of approximately 750 square kilometers located on Cebu Island, the Philippines; and St Griede license located in onshore Aquitaine Basin, France.

