Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Translate Bio, Inc. operates as a therapeutics company. It develops transformative medicines for the treatment of diseases caused by protein and gene dysfunction. Translate Bio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Get Translate Bio alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Translate Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $19.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Translate Bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBIO opened at $37.74 on Wednesday. Translate Bio has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.44. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Translate Bio will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBIO. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 110,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 56.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 87.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Translate Bio (TBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.