Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) PT Raised to $121.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $112.00 to $121.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.94% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TNDM. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.56.
Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $107.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -232.91 and a beta of 0.27. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $312,934.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,017.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Leal sold 7,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $713,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,890 shares of company stock worth $2,284,915. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
