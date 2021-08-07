Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) PT Raised to $121.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $112.00 to $121.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TNDM. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $107.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -232.91 and a beta of 0.27. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $312,934.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,017.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Leal sold 7,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $713,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,890 shares of company stock worth $2,284,915. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

