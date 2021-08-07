Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Announces Earnings Results

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 158.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%.

Shares of XLRN opened at $124.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.33. Acceleron Pharma has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $146.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.52 and a beta of 0.36.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XLRN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Acceleron Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.38.

In other news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $7,326,768.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

