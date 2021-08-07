vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. vTv Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23. The company has a market cap of $154.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of -1.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant PDE4 inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases.

