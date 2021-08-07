Koninklijke Philips’ (PHG) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
PHG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.
Shares of PHG opened at $44.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $44.02 and a 52 week high of $61.23.
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.
