Koninklijke Philips’ (PHG) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PHG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of PHG opened at $44.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $44.02 and a 52 week high of $61.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 1.7% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 3.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 6.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

