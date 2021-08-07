Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 18th

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $103.56 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop has a 12-month low of $47.03 and a 12-month high of $114.77. The company has a current ratio of 206.85, a quick ratio of 206.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.52.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.32). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $281.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

WD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

