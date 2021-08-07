Terreno Realty Co. (TRNO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Terreno Realty has increased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $68.19 on Friday. Terreno Realty has a 1 year low of $52.63 and a 1 year high of $69.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 56.36 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.36.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 43.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.57.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.