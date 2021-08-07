The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 11.29% from the company’s current price.

KHC has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $37.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.55. The stock has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,562.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 5.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth $330,000. Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth $1,717,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth $1,664,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 11.4% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

