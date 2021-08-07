Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Raised to $225.00 at Craig Hallum

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.68.

QRVO opened at $195.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.64. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $112.03 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Qorvo will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $322,369.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,464,317. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $351,256.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,876,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,933. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,735,904,000 after purchasing an additional 437,614 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,224,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $954,510,000 after acquiring an additional 784,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,855,000 after acquiring an additional 43,193 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 251.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,000 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,547,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,701,000 after acquiring an additional 140,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

