Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) PT Raised to $55.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 42.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CRTO. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Criteo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Get Criteo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $38.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.23. Criteo has a 52 week low of $11.49 and a 52 week high of $46.65.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.75 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Criteo’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the second quarter worth about $15,952,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the second quarter worth about $2,203,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Criteo by 18.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the second quarter worth about $574,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Criteo by 22.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Criteo

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.