Benchmark Upgrades Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) to Buy

Benchmark upgraded shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Benchmark currently has $35.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Invitae in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitae from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Invitae in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Invitae has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.20.

NYSE:NVTA opened at $29.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.86. Invitae has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $61.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitae will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 20,340 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $642,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $769,994.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,026 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,706. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invitae during the first quarter worth approximately $11,470,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invitae in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

