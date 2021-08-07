PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $86.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on PJT Partners from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of PJT stock opened at $79.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.62. PJT Partners has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.94.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 11.89%. Research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after buying an additional 36,037 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 26,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 9,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

