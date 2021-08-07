Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Announces Earnings Results

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Thomson Reuters updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $112.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.44. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $73.97 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 41.30%.

TRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$135.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.20.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

