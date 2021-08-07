Credit Suisse Group Cuts Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Price Target to $42.00

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. lifted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.22.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.14.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $249,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,563.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $2,447,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,794,993.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,538 shares of company stock worth $3,708,685 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

