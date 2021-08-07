Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $99.48 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $63.22 and a 12-month high of $103.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.28.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.3% in the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,846,000 after acquiring an additional 17,706 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 112,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 92.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth $242,000. 5.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

