SVB Leerink Lowers ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $28.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.99% from the company’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ACAD. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $73.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $23.71 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.32.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $19.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.71. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $57.46.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.94 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 509,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,237,000 after purchasing an additional 23,844 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 17,356 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,025,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $58,407,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.